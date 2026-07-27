Karoline Leavitt's Midterm Pitch: Give Us More Time To Finish What We Started

Asked about the midterms by Lara Trump over the weekend, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reached for the same talking point the administration has been running for months: none of this is Trump's fault.

The affordability crisis, she insisted, belongs entirely to Biden and Democrats — Trump merely inherited it and started fixing it his very first day in office. Her prescription for the next two years is more of the same: a Republican Congress to keep "fixing" a crisis that, well into his his second term, is somehow still someone else's doing.

Trump, by contrast, she claimed, fixed everything on day one with his trifecta of tax cuts, deregulation, and energy leadership — an economic formula the administration has, in her own words, been "working on every single day for the past year and a half." Which raises the question: was it fixed on day one, or is it still a work in progress eighteen months in? Leavitt didn't seem to notice she couldn't have it both ways.

Saying "We fully recognize that" affordability is a crisis under Trump is a nice unintentional admission since the current President has downplayed it and claimed that it is a word made up by the Democrats as part of a hoax.

"And I would remind your viewers and the American people of who caused the affordability crisis in this country," Leavitt said. "It was Joe Biden, and it was the Democrats in this city when they were in power."

"And President Trump took immediate action on day one to fix that with his overall economic formula of tax cuts, deregulation, and energy dominance," she continued. "That's what this administration has been working on every single day for the past year and a half."

"When President Trump and Republicans signed the largest middle class tax cut in history, every single Democrat voted against it," she added as if she were stumping for Democrats.

Leavitt on midterms: I would remind the American people of who caused the affordability crisis in this country. It was Biden and Democrats. President Trump took immediate action on day one to fix that. All these things will only get better if given two more years with a… pic.twitter.com/fccpN6OVb1 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 26, 2026

She knows the midterms are going to be brutal for Trump and Republicans. Trump has done nothing to address the affordability crisis, which includes healthcare costs, among other issues that are vital for struggling Americans. But he does find time to shitpost his AI slop constantly on Truth Social.