BBC Host: Biden Should Hurry Up And Have Trump 'Murdered'

A BBC radio host came under fire for a satirical tweet.
By Susie MadrakJuly 2, 2024

A top BBC presenter was attacked yesterday after tweeting in the wake of the SCOTUS immunity ruling that President Joe Biden should have Donald Trump ‘murdered’. Via Express:

David Aaronovitch, who presents Radio 4's Briefing Room show, took to X/Twitter shortly after 5 pm and said: “If I was Biden I'd hurry up and have Trump murdered on the basis that he is a threat to America's security #SCOTUS”.

[...] The post from Mr Aaronovitch sparked instant backlash from those who saw it, with many pointing out an egregious breach of the corporation’s rules around employee impartiality.

Responding to journalist Jack Montgomery who accused him of “Trump derangement syndrome”, Mr Aaronovitch doubled down and lashed out, replying: “Did you see the Supreme Court ruling Jack? Or were you too busy with your head up Nigel Farage's derriere?”

He had some comments after deleting the tweet:

Mr Aaronovitch finally deleted the post after around 90 minutes, tweeting: “There is now a far right pile-on suggesting that my tweet about the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity is an incitement to violence when it’s plainly a satire”.

“So I’m deleting it. If nothing else though it’s given me a map of some of the daftest people on this site.

“Note by the way that not one of them has a problem with the ruling itself.”

