Jimmy Kimmel Figures Out Why Trump Is In Such A Hurry To Debate Biden

Users on social media weren't the only ones having some fun with Trump after the federal appeals court ruled that he did not have presidential immunity in his January 6th case, or for any of his other many crimes.

Here's late night host Jimmy Kimmel's reaction to the ruling, and on why Trump may suddenly be in such a hurry to debate Joe Biden:

KIMMEL: And the burger king needs all the wins he can get right now. A DC federal appeals court today issued their much anticipated decision on whether or not Trump has the presidential immunity he claimed he had that would protect him from being prosecuted from all his many crimes. The appeals court ruled unanimously Trump does not have immunity.

And it's kind of a bummer, because the poor guy drank all that bleach for nothing. The three judge panel shot down his arguments in a strongly worded fifty seven page ruling. It was a devastating moment for Trump, especially when Melania started clapping.

Trump said the ruling was so bad, and so dangerous for our nation. Of course, they will now appeal to the Supreme Court, which is the legal equivalent of “Well then I want to speak to your manager,” and it's unclear of the Supreme Court will even hear the case, which would mean the ruling would stand.

And according to a new poll from CNN, a majority of Americans want to see a verdict in the January 6th case before they vote in the election because it’s vitally important that we find out whether the former president did what we all saw him do on television or not.

With all the legal jeopardy that is now hanging over his candy corn colored head, Trump is trying his best to focus on the campaign. He now says he wants to debate Joe Biden immediately. Which makes sense, if they wait too long, they’ll have to be separated by a glass partition.

Another thing Trump wants to happen immediately is for Republicans in the Senate to kill the bill they negotiated to secure the border. Trump has been pressuring, even calling GOP senators, trying to get them to not make the deal they already made.

Basically, he wants chaos at the border, so that come election time, he can claim to be the only one who can stop it, and they’re going along with this, which is crazy. And most of the Republicans liked this, but Trump didn’t, so now they’re trying to kill it. It’s like Mike Pence all over again.