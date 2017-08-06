This False Equivalency Is Even Too Much For You, Chuck Todd

Chuck Todd had his usual cavalcade of more-right-wing-than-left panel after the Comey hearings. Amy Walter, the progressive author from the Cook report had to share the screen with Matthew Continetti, and Chris Matthews. They discussed how Trump has created most of his own problems and there's really yet to be an outside event that has caused the bumbling administration any real trouble.

The one thing that Trump is likely unaware of is the situation his little Saudi Arabian sword dance may have caused in the region, with the current hostile situation between the Wahabbist nation and Qatar.

Chuck Todd discusses the Qatari situation, then he segues abruptly into a false equivalency. He equates Loretta Lynch and her 'mis'-labeling of Hillary's email investigation as equally egregious as all the secret meetings and lying that has gone on with Jeff Sessions and his Russian pals.

TODD: Well, we have a real crisis. I would argue we have a crisis in the Middle East with what's going on in the Arabian Peninsula. That's a crisis that may have been caused, may have been inspired by the president and another tweet that may have been inspired. Chris Matthews, today was a bad day for Loretta Lynch and Jeff Sessions. I have to say, as a private citizen, I could watch this testimony and come away with, gee, is ANY Justice Department independent anymore?

Yeah, right Chuck. We can't trust ANY Justice Department anymore and Lynch's DOJ was as corrupt as Jeff Sessions'? Mislabeling a scandal is the same as an AG lying under oath about matters of collusion with Russia? Good lord, the two aren't remotely similar.

We know that James Comey cares a bit too much for many of our tastes about not appearing partisan. He overreacted a bit any time the Republicans cried wolf over Hillary's server and such. Here are Comey's remarks and the report from CBS.

"At one point the attorney general directed me not to call it an 'investigation' but instead to call it a 'matter,' which confused me and concerned me," Mr. Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee. "That was one of the bricks in the load that lead me to conclude I have to step away from the (Justice) department if we are to close this case credibly."

↓ Story continues below ↓ "We had a criminal investigation open at the time, so that gave me a queasy feeling," Comey said. During the hearing, Comey also pointed to Lynch's impromptu tarmac meeting with former President Bill Clinton as a factor in his decision to announce the outcome of the Hillary Clinton investigation. Comey felt that meeting posed a threat to the probe's integrity. "That was the thing that capped it for me, that I had to do something separately to protect the credibility of the investigation, which meant both the FBI and the Justice Department," Comey said.

Semantics! Lynch was right, it was a matter, nothing requiring an investigation like colluding with a hostile foreign entity. We know how serious Sessions' situation is because he recused himself!

Both Sides DON'T.