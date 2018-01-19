Of Course Chuck Todd Tries To 'Both Sides' The Shutdown
Chuck "Shuck" Todd has one job: to run in circles yawping about the horrors of "!!Both Sides!!" in the face of every Republican atrocity. Sure, to land a job like that you have to turn your man yams over to Phil Griffin who reportedly keeps them in a Chivas Regal bag and plays them like castanets at Comcast office parties.
Hence the nickname, The Comcastrati.
But there are upsides to this degrading job too. For example, you get to take home more money in a week than most Americans will see in a year and you enjoy the professional respect of your fellow Comcast employees like Hugh Hewitt, Bill Kristol, Peggy Noonan, Rich Lowry, Joe Scarborough and Charlie Sykes.
And this has been the Beltway media status quo for longer than I care to think about.
And then along comes Twitter, which I will be the first to admit is the digital equivalent of the wall of the average dive-bar men's room. But it can also have a real, two-by-four upside the head effect when the Good Boy and Girls on the Left use it as a lens to focus their fire.
So now, when Chuck Todd tries to leave a bag of flaming dog poo like on America's porch and run away --
-- the response online is swift, brutal and heartening.
Oh, it just goes on and on. Made me smile real big.
Of course, to be fair, there's always an ahole at every picnic.
And that ahole is almost always an "independent".
