Of Course Chuck Todd Tries To 'Both Sides' The Shutdown

Chuck "Shuck" Todd has one job: to run in circles yawping about the horrors of "!!Both Sides!!" in the face of every Republican atrocity. Sure, to land a job like that you have to turn your man yams over to Phil Griffin who reportedly keeps them in a Chivas Regal bag and plays them like castanets at Comcast office parties.

Hence the nickname, The Comcastrati.

But there are upsides to this degrading job too. For example, you get to take home more money in a week than most Americans will see in a year and you enjoy the professional respect of your fellow Comcast employees like Hugh Hewitt, Bill Kristol, Peggy Noonan, Rich Lowry, Joe Scarborough and Charlie Sykes.

And this has been the Beltway media status quo for longer than I care to think about.

And then along comes Twitter, which I will be the first to admit is the digital equivalent of the wall of the average dive-bar men's room. But it can also have a real, two-by-four upside the head effect when the Good Boy and Girls on the Left use it as a lens to focus their fire.

So now, when Chuck Todd tries to leave a bag of flaming dog poo like on America's porch and run away --

Just a remarkable lack of urgency here in DC with hours to go before shutdown. Where’s bipartisan WH meeting? Where’s POTUS leadership? Where is the bipartisan Hill shuttle diplomacy-like leadership talks. Where’s plan b or c? Both parties prefer to spin than talk? — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 19, 2018

-- the response online is swift, brutal and heartening.

Why would we expect anything else but "both sides" from the guy who accused @BuzzFeedNews of publishing "fake news" when it published the Steele dossier? — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) January 19, 2018

Almost a good tweet, Chuck, but then you retreated to the “both sides” bs because you’re so afraid of not being “objective.” Your approach to journalism simply doesn’t work in the Trump era. — George Altshuler (@georgelouisalt) January 19, 2018

🤦 @GOP @SpeakerRyan @SenateMajLdr controls all three branches. It's on them to fix it, period...they keep on protecting POTUS and freedom caucus members so this is the mess they made alone

More “sides differ on shape of earth” reporting. Clearly time for more Dems in disarray and need a blogger ethics panel stories — James Field (@UUJames) January 19, 2018

"Both sides" are responsible for this even though shutdowns have only happened in the past 25 years when the GOP controls Congress. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) January 19, 2018

Both Parties?!?! *Both*??!? C’mon Chuck. Name ONE Wing of the Government Dems are running right now??! Please. #EternalBothSidesIsm — mordent (@mordent) January 19, 2018

#bothsidesdont Stop with the both sides crap. The GOP controls all 3 branches of government and you know it. — luvhugss1 (@ll65) January 19, 2018

Both sides both sides both sides both sides both sides both sides both sides both sides both sides — Matt Singer (@matthewjsinger) January 19, 2018

Oh, it just goes on and on. Made me smile real big.

Of course, to be fair, there's always an ahole at every picnic.

And that ahole is almost always an "independent".