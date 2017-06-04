Fox's Nigel Farage Suggests Camps For 3,000 British Muslims: 'Calls For Internment Will Grow'

Fox News contributor Nigel Farage, a former British politician who campaigned for Brexit, suggested on Sunday that Muslims in Britain could be put into internment camps because of terrorist attacks in Britain.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, host Pete Hegseth asked Farage "how the borderless world that London lived in for so long -- led by globalists -- contributes to the ability for our enemy to infiltrate us and attack us."

"A lot of people have abused the word refugee," Farage complained. "The British government, when they were pushed by people like me a few years ago, said they would use the power to stop people who have fought, for example, in Syria from coming back into our country. Over 400 known jidhadi fighters from Syria have come back into Britain and we've only stopped one."

"I hope that [British Prime Minister] Teresa May goes a lot further," he continued, "and says that not one person who has fought in Syria will be let back into our country."

According to Farage, a growing number of Britons now supporting putting Muslims in internment camps.

"This is now the third terrorist incident that has happened in my country in the space of as many months," he explained. "And the mood that I get now is we want some real action. We don't just want speeches."

"And if there is not action, the calls for internment will grow," Farage added. "We have 3,000 people on sort of a known terrorist list. And we're watching their actions. But a further 20,000 people who are persons of interests, namely they're linked by some way to extremist organizations. Unless we see the public getting tough, you will see public calls for those 3,000 to be arrested."

Farage admitted that the move "might alienate decent fair-minded Muslims."

Later in the morning, Daily Mail columnist Katie Hopkins also told Fox & Friends that "we do need interment camps."

According to The Guardian, the FBI considers Farage as a "person of interest" in the investigation into President Donald Trump 2016 campaign and the Russian effort to influence the U.S. election.