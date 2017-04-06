Fox Pundits Push For Internment Camps In Response To British Terrorist Attacks

It's been non-stop ambulance chasing and fearmongering on all of the major media outlets following last night's terrorist attack in London. Here's more on that and the P.M.'s response from CNN for anyone who hasn't already been following what happened: London terror attack: Theresa May vows to battle 'Islamist extremism':

British Prime Minister Theresa May claimed there was "too much tolerance" of Islamist extremism in the UK as she vowed a clampdown in the wake of the third terror attack to hit the UK this year. Seven people died and 48 were injured when three masked men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before leaping out and launching a stabbing spree in nearby bars and restaurants. Police said the three attackers, wearing fake suicide belts to sow further panic, were shot dead within eight minutes of police receiving the first emergency call just after 10 p.m. local time. Authorities announced 12 arrests on Sunday. Speaking in Downing Street five days before the UK general election, May described the latest attack as "brutal" and said extremism had to be defeated. "We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are," she said. "Enough is enough."

While the pundits over on Fox "news" were at least somewhat satisfied with May's response to the attack, they used the occasion to trot out the same old tired rhetoric against the city's mayor that we heard them use constantly against President Obama. Here's Daily Mail columnist with the crew on the Crotch Couch this morning going after him:

MORRIS: How do you think her speech resonated? Do you think it hit the mark or did it miss? HOPKINS: It missed the mark. I mean, we were relieved, I think I was relieved she didn't come out and say the stuff that our London mayor, Sadiq Khan has been saying. Sadiq Khan has said, you know, we stand united, that London is the safest city on the planet... maybe, that we carry on as normal. He's still saying the same old stuff even as London bridge has fallen down on his watch.

↓ Story continues below ↓ But at least Theresa May came out and said, enough is enough. What she hasn't done, what she didn't do, is tell us what we need to hear and that is that things are going to change completely. Tomorrow, 3000 people on the watch list are going to be rounded up. We need to hear that. That 650 jihadis that returned to the U.K. are going to be incarcerated and deported. And we need to hear that Saudi backed mosques and extreme preachers and imams within those mosques are also going to be shut down and deported. That's what regular British people want to hear, what I want to hear, and it is not enough to say we will win against terror, because if this is terror losing, then victory is meaningless, because victory is horrible. HEGSETH: Katie, you're right, Sadiq Khan did not mention Islamic terrorism. He spoke as usual. Theresa May did say we have uncomfortable, embarrassing situations because there's too much tolerance of extremism, referring to the Muslim community. The mayor of London, himself a Muslim, is unwilling to start that conversation. How is it going to start? HOPKINS: It is not going to start. We need to have much more than uncomfortable conversations. [...] Our mayor here, Sadiq Khan, was sworn in on the Koran. He will not call this Islamic extremism. He will not be honest about the problem we face, and until you can be honest about your problem, you have no hope of dealing with it.

That wasn't the worst of it though. Hopkins was asked to respond to former Ukip leader Nigel Farage's appearance on the same show just before she came on, who was pushing for internment camps to deal with the problem:

MORRIS: Talk about the nuts and bolts of this. Nigel Farage, a short time ago was on the show bringing up the word internment, bringing up the specter here in the United States of internment camps, Japanese internment camps. You're mentioning deportation and rounding up and mass incarceration. What would that look like and do you think that Theresa May and do you think that the British government would actually do that? HOPKINS: i don't think they've got the stomach to do that. I don't think they've got the political will to do that. I also see how they pander still, relentlessly to these preachers who are on the wrong side of this argument, people who are against the prevent strategy for counterterrorism. People like Cage who speak out, always in defense of Islam and how great it is, kind of Islamic preachers who speak out about the fact that what we need to be worried about is Islamophobia. We're not worried about that. We do need internment camps.

How long before Trump is following their lead and demanding the same thing here?

He was already politicizing the tragedy on Twitter and quoting Drudge of all people.

Fears of new terror attack after van 'mows down 20 people' on London Bridge... — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) June 3, 2017

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

UPDATE: Here's Farage echoing the same line on the internment camps: