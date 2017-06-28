Hannity Haz A Sadz Because Tinder Users Won't Date Trump Supporters

Sean Hannity is throwing a man-baby size tantrum over the fact that folks are refusing to swipe right on Trump supporting folks trying to find a date on the best online dating (hookup) site, Tinder. On his Wednesday show (aka, right wing cry fest), he whined:

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Alright so I don't know if you have the same thing, what do they call this matchmaking thing, timber and all that other stuff that they got? Tinder and all that other stuff? KATIE HOPKINS: Yeah, we have that. HANNITY: OK so there apparently Donald Trump according to the Sacramento Bee is saying people will ask straight up do you vote for or do you support Trump. And if you did boom, that's it.

You know, I would never date a Trump supporter and I think that this is a SUPER valid question to ask of friends, dates, etc. Admitting you support Trump demonstrates, generally, that you are ok with:

Sexual assault

Racism

Sexism

Islamophobia

White Nationalism

Stripping poor, elderly and children of health insurance

HUGE tax cuts for the rich

Anti-semitism

Nepotism

Russia hijacking our democracy

Party over country

Incest

Making fun of the disabled

Racial profiling

Increased prison for drug offenses primarily targeting POC

Women as objects

Ridiculing our allies while cozying up to our enemies

Supporting dictators

Restricting the press

Stomping on free speech

Cutting funding to public schools

Forcing religion based school

Cutting Meals on Wheels

Screwing over veterans

Cutting head start and similar programs geared towards low income families

Would you want to date someone that approves of this? Probably not, unless you are a Trump supporter yourself.

Listen to Hannity whine below, via Media Matters

Ed. Note:

Do you think Hannity will revive Hannidate? Asking for a friend. - Karoli