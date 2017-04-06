Jake Tapper: Trump 'Calling Climate Change A Chinese Hoax Is Just A Big Box Of Crazy'

Nikki Haley refused to agree with CNN's Jake Tapper when he asked her about Trump's view on global warming, "You're not willing to acknowledge that calling climate change a Chinese hoax is just a big box of crazy" and "it's nonsense?"

Instead, the UN ambassador tried to hoodwink Americans by switching the topic to the Paris Accord, and in that, she mischaracterized who actually created the standards. Here's a hint: It wasn't those people in Brussels.

Haley replied, "What I will tell you is the regulations from the Paris agreement were disadvantaging our companies."

She continued, "The jobs were not attainable as long as we had to live under those regulations. It wasn't possible to meet the conditions under the Paris agreement, had we even attempted to do that. And so I think we have to look at what's realistic."

She used the Koch brothers-funded excuse that the Paris Accord would destroy jobs, but that isn't true at all.

Tapper reminded her that the standards were created by the U.S., and Haley disputed that by saying the standards were created by President Obama, who I guess isn't part of the United States.

He said, "No, but you -- my point is, you said that the world was imposing standards on the United States. President Obama--the President of the United States at the time--is the one who set the standards."

Tapper kept the pressure on, "I just want to be clear on this, you're not willing to acknowledge that calling climate change 'a Chinese hoax' is just a big box of crazy?"

Instead of directly answering, Haley tried to make it appear that Trump believes in climate change after all, "President Trump believes the climate is changing. And he believes pollutants are part of that equation. So that is the fact. That is where we are. That's where it stands. He knows that it's changing. He knows that the U.S. has to be responsible with it, and that's what we're going to do. Just because we got out of a club doesn't mean that we don't care about the environment."

With all of Trump's statements and remarks denigrating climate change, we are well past the point of asking his surrogates if Trump believes in climate change.

He doesn't.

If he did, he'd never have tweeted this out.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Or this, via NY Daily News:

Massive record setting snowstorm and freezing temperatures in U.S. Smart that GLOBAL WARMING hoaxsters changed name to CLIMATE CHANGE! $$$$ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2014

And this: