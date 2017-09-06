NBC's Pete Williams: Filing Comey Complaints Is 'Pretty Weak Tea' For Trump

NBC's Pete Williams outlined the strategy Trump's lawyer Marc Kasowitz is using by filing two separate complaints against James Comey for leaking his memos to the press, but since Comey wasn't working in the government any longer, he described it as a "weak tea" measure.

MSNBC host Hallie Jackson discussed Trump's latest tweet about James Comey:



Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Jackson then asked, "Can you walk us through what this really means from a legal perspective. What teeth does this really have..."

Williams said that their plan had been successful because the media is talking about it and not Comey's testimony.

"They say is he's going to file two complaints - one is with the Department of Justice Inspector General."

But the Inspector General only investigates active government employees.

Williams continued, "Arguably when Mr. Comey was in the government, he took the memos home, but if that's the sum and substance of the DOJ inspector general's investigation, that would seem to be pretty weak tea."

"Secondly he says he'll file a complaint with the Senate Judiciary Committee or Senate Committee, I don't know what good that will do."

"The White House had a choice here, they could have asserted executive privilege...once Mr. Comey put out his advanced statement to the committee on Wednesday, but they chose not to exert executive privilege so they can't play that card," he said."

"I think at the end this is not going to come to much but, it succeeds in changing the conversation about Mr. Comey's testimony to something else."

All Trump's team have are parlor tricks, angry dogs and distractions.

Good luck with that.