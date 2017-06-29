Terrible New NRA Ad Calls For Violence Against Trump Protestors
Deray McKeeson said it best: "This NRA ad is an open call to violence to protect white supremacy. If I made a video like this, I'd be in jail."
In the one minute "spot," spokesperson Dana Loesch says this (Transcript via Business Insider):
"They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the resistance.
"All to make them march, make them protest, make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia, to smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law-abiding — until the only option left is for the police to do their jobs and stop the madness.
"And when that happens, they'll use it as an excuse for their outrage. The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth. I'm the National Rifle Association of America, and I'm freedom's safest place."
After seven years of marketing based on "Obama's coming for your guns,"
...and no payoff (Obama never came for your guns - Sad!), the NRA has doubled down with a very dangerous "war on those liberals" theme.
Gun sales are down almost 17% since the "Kenyan Usurper" left the White House, and that cannot stand! Even Fox News admits the lack of Fear of a Black President (tm) is the cause of deteriorating sales:
I won't waste your time saying "they should be ashamed of themselves." This is the NRA, after all.
UPDATE: Unsurprisingly, Dana Loesch is "proud" of the ad.
Now with this ad, Grant, when I say the clenched fists of truth, I mean the clenched fists of truth. And this is where I get the inspiration for that line. Everybody knows what this is, right? Everybody can recognize this? It’s the symbol of the resistance movement. It’s the symbol of the movement that by and large has sanctioned the violence of which I speak. It has sanctioned the arson, and the property destruction, and it has sanctioned the physical assault. So, I didn’t say meet fist with fist. And I didn’t even mention anywhere in this ad to go and purchase a firearm. I specifically, Grant, said clenched fist, not of physical altercation like they promote, but of truth. Meeting in the battleground of ideas, meeting that violence with simple truth and simple, peaceful ideas. That is what we have always been about, and even in the face of continued aggression and violence and destruction from the left, that is what we will continue to be about.
Comments