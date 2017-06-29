Terrible New NRA Ad Calls For Violence Against Trump Protestors

Deray McKeeson said it best: "This NRA ad is an open call to violence to protect white supremacy. If I made a video like this, I'd be in jail."

In the one minute "spot," spokesperson Dana Loesch says this (Transcript via Business Insider):

"They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the resistance. "All to make them march, make them protest, make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia, to smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law-abiding — until the only option left is for the police to do their jobs and stop the madness. "And when that happens, they'll use it as an excuse for their outrage. The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth. I'm the National Rifle Association of America, and I'm freedom's safest place."

After seven years of marketing based on "Obama's coming for your guns,"

Wayne LaPierre blasts the president for his executive overreach. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/VYwjuywIy2 pic.twitter.com/kW8xDMpX6Y — NRATV (@NRATV) January 16, 2016

...and no payoff (Obama never came for your guns - Sad!), the NRA has doubled down with a very dangerous "war on those liberals" theme.

Gun sales are down almost 17% since the "Kenyan Usurper" left the White House, and that cannot stand! Even Fox News admits the lack of Fear of a Black President (tm) is the cause of deteriorating sales:

Vitriol to boost poor gun sales, probs. The NRA more of an industry group than a member advocacy org (as you know): https://t.co/fIkOBCo8PT — Remington Shepard (@RemShepard) June 29, 2017

I won't waste your time saying "they should be ashamed of themselves." This is the NRA, after all.

.@NRA Why are you silent about Philandro Castille murder by cop? A licensed gun owner, doing everything right, killed

Insensitive of the NRA to remain silent about Philando Castile & then release a video saying that the police are *finally* doing their job — Mike! (@Enjolra) June 29, 2017

UPDATE: Unsurprisingly, Dana Loesch is "proud" of the ad.