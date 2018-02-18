Marco Rubio Feeling The Heat In South Florida

One of the NRA's favorite sons in congress has been getting lambasted for his stupid media appearances this week and his inane tweets, such as this one:

Not surprisingly editors chose to use misleading headline.Should say that gun law ALONE wont prevent mass shootings https://t.co/vmKZmtA8ly — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 16, 2018

Bess Kalb, a senior writer for the Jimmy Kimmel show, has been vocal on twitter in her condemnation of Rubio and others who take blood money from the NRA.

God have mercy on your NRA-kept souls:



Richard Burr

$6,986,620



Roy Blunt

$4,551,146



Thom Tillis

$4,418,012



Cory Gardner

$3,879,064



Marco Rubio

$3,303,355



Joni Ernst

$3,124,273



Rob Portman

$3,061,941



Todd Young

$2,896,732



Bill Cassidy

$2,861,047https://t.co/y9US2i6CPD — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018

A few days ago these billboards went up near Sen. Rubio's office in Doral, Florida.

3 billboards near Miami are trolling Sen. Marco Rubio after the Florida school shooting https://t.co/lgLji4dgUr pic.twitter.com/6tO8PiYBAz — CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2018

The Vulture had this to say about them:

Ebbing, Missouri, might be a fake place, but Marco Rubio’s office in Doral, Florida, is very real. Today there are three mobile billboards going around the area, pressing the senator to take action on gun control. The signs imitate the protest Frances McDormand’s character stages in the movie Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri to chide the local police force for not solving the rape and murder of her daughter. The signs cruising around the Miami area today say: “Slaughtered in school” “And still no gun control?” “How come, Marco Rubio?”

A plane flew this through the skies of South Florida yesterday.

A banner criticising Florida senator Marco Rubio and the National Rifle Association was flown over Miami Beach on February 17 after the senator deflected questions on gun control following a school shooting in Parkland.

And of course the Parkland kids have singled Rubio out with the utmost contempt:

Marco Rubio being totally owned by a Parkland student: "Our job is to go to school, learn and not take a bullet. You need to figure this out. That's why you were unfortunately elected." Via Axios. pic.twitter.com/DYfiGGHKGR

↓ Story continues below ↓ — HawaiiDelilah (@HawaiiDelilah) February 18, 2018

Feeling the heat, Marco Rubio said this morning that

In the wake of the high school shooting that killed 17 people, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says Florida should consider enacting a law that would allow family members or law enforcement officials to ask a court to remove guns from a person who poses a danger. During an interview with Miami television station WFOR, Rubio said legislators should "absolutely" consider the bill. Rubio, who once served as House speaker in the state Legislature, called it an "example of a state law" that could have helped prevent the shooting.

You can watch the interview, here.