Marco Rubio Feeling The Heat In South Florida
One of the NRA's favorite sons in congress has been getting lambasted for his stupid media appearances this week and his inane tweets, such as this one:
Bess Kalb, a senior writer for the Jimmy Kimmel show, has been vocal on twitter in her condemnation of Rubio and others who take blood money from the NRA.
A few days ago these billboards went up near Sen. Rubio's office in Doral, Florida.
The Vulture had this to say about them:
Ebbing, Missouri, might be a fake place, but Marco Rubio’s office in Doral, Florida, is very real. Today there are three mobile billboards going around the area, pressing the senator to take action on gun control. The signs imitate the protest Frances McDormand’s character stages in the movie Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri to chide the local police force for not solving the rape and murder of her daughter. The signs cruising around the Miami area today say:
“Slaughtered in school”
“And still no gun control?”
“How come, Marco Rubio?”
A plane flew this through the skies of South Florida yesterday.
A banner criticising Florida senator Marco Rubio and the National Rifle Association was flown over Miami Beach on February 17 after the senator deflected questions on gun control following a school shooting in Parkland.
And of course the Parkland kids have singled Rubio out with the utmost contempt:
Feeling the heat, Marco Rubio said this morning that
In the wake of the high school shooting that killed 17 people, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says Florida should consider enacting a law that would allow family members or law enforcement officials to ask a court to remove guns from a person who poses a danger.
During an interview with Miami television station WFOR, Rubio said legislators should "absolutely" consider the bill. Rubio, who once served as House speaker in the state Legislature, called it an "example of a state law" that could have helped prevent the shooting.
You can watch the interview, here.
Comments