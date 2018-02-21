Parkland School Shooting Survivor Challenges Rubio To Reject NRA Money At CNN Town Hall

CNN is hosting a truly powerful Town Hall tonight to address the horrific shooting in at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

One of the students, Cameron Kasky, came right out and asked Marco Rubio the million dollar question: Will he stop accepting donations from the NRA?

Rubio's answer: He refused to say.

Kasky returned by asking the following: If we raise enough money to match the NRA's donation, will you then reject the NRA money?

Rubio's answer: Again, he refused to say no.

Watch the video. It took a 17 year old high school student to show Marco Rubio for the NRA whore that he is.

(Karoli adds: In the process, Li'l Marco admitted his support for assault weapons is his very own agenda.)