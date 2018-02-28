Marco Rubio Thinks Parkland Shooting Survivors Are Diseased

The debate after #Parkland reminds us We The People don’t really like each other very much.We smear those who refuse to agree with us.We claim a Judea-Christian heritage but celebrate arrogance & boasting. & worst of all we have infected the next generation with the same disease — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 28, 2018

"We claim a Judea-Christian heritage but celebrate arrogance & boasting. & worst of all we have infected the next generation with the same disease."

"Arrogance and boasting," huh? Aww, somebody's feelings are hurt, and he's taking it out on a bunch of teenage kids who have more moral courage in their little fingers than Marco has displayed in his entire career. (Remember when Marco cared about protecting immigrants?)

What Marco and other Republicans don't understand is, years of their B.S. have finally stripped away any degree of respect we may have once had for them. We don't believe anything they say, we don't give them the benefit of the doubt, and yes, we do tell them exactly what we think of them. (Not much.)

In other words: Time's almost up, guys. If you don't represent the people (and by "people," we don't mean Republican donors), we vote you out. And we're not going to be nice about it. Look forward to being waterboarded by a gigantic blue wave!

We should change the names of AR-15s to “Marco Rubio” because they are so easy to buy. — Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@sarahchad_) February 23, 2018

"infected the next generation"



Marco Rubio insults the Florida students who are angry about being shot at with an AR-15 which Rubio made sure the mass murderer could buy very easily. https://t.co/iA4vWuCwTg — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) February 28, 2018

.@marcorubio refuses to withdraw his DC gun bill allowing 18 yr olds here to purchase assault rifles, despite saying he supports raising the age to 21 nationally. Thank you @MiamiHerald for doing your job and exposing Rubio's rank hypocrisy. #HandsOffDC https://t.co/q5pNohzyxt — Eleanor Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) February 28, 2018

Senator, why didn't you tag @realDonaldTrump? Oh, and since when did an AR-15 become the choice weapon of the Judeo-Christian heritage? You have the power to change this.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Left Of Main Street (@LeftOfMainSt) February 28, 2018

While you make a reasonable point, there is nothing Judea-Christian about AR-15’s. The KREMLIN-infested NRA has infected the dialogue with abusive Prigozhin bots/trolls. What are you doing about the Kremlin’s daily abuse and gaslighting of US citizens? — Sarah Smith (@SLSmith000) February 28, 2018