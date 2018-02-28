Marco Rubio Thinks Parkland Shooting Survivors Are Diseased
"We claim a Judea-Christian heritage but celebrate arrogance & boasting. & worst of all we have infected the next generation with the same disease."
"Arrogance and boasting," huh? Aww, somebody's feelings are hurt, and he's taking it out on a bunch of teenage kids who have more moral courage in their little fingers than Marco has displayed in his entire career. (Remember when Marco cared about protecting immigrants?)
What Marco and other Republicans don't understand is, years of their B.S. have finally stripped away any degree of respect we may have once had for them. We don't believe anything they say, we don't give them the benefit of the doubt, and yes, we do tell them exactly what we think of them. (Not much.)
In other words: Time's almost up, guys. If you don't represent the people (and by "people," we don't mean Republican donors), we vote you out. And we're not going to be nice about it. Look forward to being waterboarded by a gigantic blue wave!
