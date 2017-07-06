Oklahoma Senator: Trump Was Just Not Wise In The Ways Of Washington

There are many talking points being spewed by the Trumpsters after James Comey's opening statement was published earlier today, but it seems as though they're settling on the "Trump was just stupid and naive about Washington, DC and so it wasn't on purpose.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford delivers this excuse with smooth ease in a deep bass voice.

"This reads like the president talks, it sounds like a guy who is not a Washington guy, America did not select a Washington guy or politician. They hired a New York business guy," Lankford explained.

This squares exactly with what Chris Christie said, almost to the exact words.

“What people don’t understand is that they elected an outsider president,” Christie told MSNBC. “They elected someone who had never been inside government … so, I think over the course of time, we can talk about different examples, what you’re seeing is a president who is now very publicly learning about the way people react to what he considers to be normal New York City.”

Lankford went on for another 30 seconds or so about how this is just the typical way Trump approaches everything, being a business guy and all, wrapping it up with a nice bow.

"The president sees him as another part of the team. Comey seems to see it as 'hey we're very independent' which the FBI is," he concluded.

Well yes, it's what the FBI is. And Trump didn't live life in a bubble. He was good pals with FBI agents while he was in New York, and he was certainly aware of what he was doing when he asked Jeff Sessions and everyone else to leave the room so he could appeal directly to Comey.

Spare us the "He's a New York City businessman" excuses. They don't fly.