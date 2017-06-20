Readers At Right-Wing Sites Are Celebrating The Finsbury Park Incident

This morning I'm reading about an apparent anti-Muslim terror incident in London:

A van ploughed into a crowd outside Muslim Welfare House near Finsbury Park Mosque at around 12.20am.... The 48-year-old driver ploughed his white van into a crowd of Ramadan worshippers helping an elderly man who collapsed in the heat, killing one and injuring at least ten more at 12.20am this morning. The unnamed man - who was clean-shaven with curly hair and wore a white t-shirt - suffered cuts to his face and hands and was filmed repeatedly shouting 'kill me' to the men who grabbed him. Witnesses said he 'deliberately' drove onto the pavement outside north London's Muslim Welfare House - yards from the Finsbury Park Mosque - and jumped out of the cab shouting 'I'm going to kill all Muslims - I did my bit'.

Many, many readers of right-wing sites are expressing support for the driver.

At Fox Nation:

A HERO Driver strikes a blow against those that Murder thousands each day...Seems reasonable...! **** Someone finally let these rag heads know "You the only one think you can drive a car or van" **** "Worshippers" = Future jihadis in training. **** Liberals in London have had enough and now they are starting to fight back.. **** london whites are finally getting it up

At the Daily Caller:

a tower full of fried muslims and now this.....the Brits are getting their balls back **** Three cheers for the guy who ran Koranimals over for a change. Payback biatches. **** Headline should read. Patriot defends nation agianst terrorist invaders. **** I fail to see the downside. **** good...now English patriots need to burn every mosque to the ground.

At InfoWars:

Idiot driver, he only killed one. **** Any news on the condition of the van? **** Me, white man with a smile. The oppressed strikes back.

At Breitbart:

Dude should have taken some extra driving lessons. Muzz rats thicker than hairs on a dogs back but only managed to despatch one. Shame.

Lets have a fund raiser. That van must need some body work... **** The Mussies need to reap what they sow.

At Gateway Pundit:

It's to bad those goat lovers weren't on their knees with their rear ends in the air when this happened. **** Boo Hoo Hoo. Missed too many. **** Brits will not sit back while their country is terrorized by Muslim invaders. **** Dude, wheres my van? **** Islamophobe: Someone who knows more than they should about Islam. **** Using vehicles to mow down innocent pedestrians....

Muslims 10

Christians 1 I believe in 4th quarter comebacks! Gooooo Christians. **** I guess it must suck to be on the other side of street justice...It was just a matter of time before citizens had, had enough.

And Alex Jones hasn't declared this a false flag yet, but at least one InfoWars reader isn't waiting:

FALSE FLAG FALSE FLAG FALSE FLAG THEY DID THIS SO PEOPLE WILL HAVE SYMPATHY FOR THE MUSLIMS AND OPEN BORDERS FOR THOSE PEACEFUL MUSLIMS ! WAKE UP,THIS IS A FALSE FLAG !

I'm also seeing that at Breitbart:

More facts needed. The guy in the video doesn't match the guy in photographs, unless he was wearing a wig or something. All kinds of wrong with this story. **** A van weighing > 1 ton would obliterate human bodies. This story stinks. **** My guess is an Islamic false flag. We have had numerous such attacks in the USA.

And Gateway Pundit:

Probably organized by Saddick Kahn. Their- hey look, it happens to us too- moment. Not buying this at all. **** No dents, no blood on the front of the van, video shows CPR being administered to a conscious person. Another day in crisis actor land...

A handful of people on the left cheered the Alexandria shootings. Most of us were horrified and disgusted. By contrast, many right-wingers are delighted that this incident took place. They want more -- oh, except for the ones who think it didn't happen the way it's being reported.

Alex Jones might be too busy attacking Megyn Kelly to give much attention to this, but I suspect he'll call this a false flag, and possibly say the same thing about the death of a Muslim teenager after an attack in Fairfax County, Virginia, over the weekend. Maybe he'll surprise us and refrain, but I doubt it.

Originally published at No More Mr. Nice Blog