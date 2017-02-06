Russian Banker Runs Away From Questions About Kushner

Sergey Gorkov, a Russian banker tied to Putin, refused to answer questions about a December meeting with Jared Kushner and made a bee-line for the x-ray machine when an NBC reporter pressured him to comment.

NBC's Keir Simmons shook hands with Gorka at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and asked, "You're a subject of intense scrutiny because of your meeting with Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner"

Gorka replied, "I will not have any comments about that."

Simmons said, "There is confusion about what exactly happened..."

"Sorry," as Gorka pushed his way past.

Simmons pushed on, "Were you talking about business or were you talking about politics?

"No comment, please."

"Have you been contacted by the FBI? Would you be prepared to talk to them? Mr. Gorkov?"

Simmons chased after him, "It's just a question of understanding what happened in the meeting."

He pushed on, "Was it a political meeting or was it an economic meeting?"

Simmons continued his questions....

NBC reports:

Gorkov, a longtime economic aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said in a written statement to Reuters that his encounter with Kushner, a Trump adviser, was a business meeting. According to Reuters, Gorkov met "with a number of representatives of the largest banks and business establishments of the U.S., including Jared Kushner, the head of Kushner Companies." The White House has characterized the meeting as part of Kushner's role as a transition adviser and conduit for the State Department.

However, there's very conflicting reports coming out about this meeting.

The Washington Post reports that there are contradicting excuses being used about this meeting.

The bank maintained this week that the session was held as part of a new business strategy and was conducted with Kushner in his role as the head of his family’s real estate business. The White House says the meeting was unrelated to business and was one of many diplomatic encounters the soon-to-be presidential adviser was holding ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration. The contradiction is deepening confusion over Kushner’s interactions with the Russians as the president’s son-in-law emerges as a key figure in the FBI’s investigation into potential coordination between Moscow and the Trump team.

Apparently the Russians have been instructed very specifically how to answer questions regarding Jared Kushner:

Run away!!!