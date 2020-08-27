Politics
Jared Kushner Runs Away After Suggesting NBA Players Are 'Privileged'

The White House Press would like to ask about the hurricane and COVID testing, you know, life or death issues? Jared walks away. But not before suggesting NBA players "took a night off work" and that shows their privilege.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid noted on Twitter: "Jared Kushner refuses to answer questions from @Yamiche or myself about #JacobBlake #HurricanLaura or new #coronavirus testing guidelines, after he spoke with CNBC."

The CNBC interview with Kushner was...special.

It's pretty obvious who is "checking out" from work. Jared is looking for a lifeboat on which he and his wife and kids can sail away from the White House shitshow with their money. Their massive, massive, amount of grifted money.

