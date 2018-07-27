Trump Runs Away From Questions About Michael Cohen

After holding a presser on the economy, Trump turned tail and ran away from reporters trying to get him to comment on the bomb shell news that Michael Cohen dropped Thursday night.

NBC, CNN and Fox News have confirmed that Michael Cohen will tell Robert Mueller that Trump knew full well about his son’s infamous 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower.

After Larry Kudlow crowed about the state of economy, Trump thanked the press and then MSNBC's Kristen Welker began yelling questions to POTUS.

"Mr. President, is Michael Cohen telling the truth? Is Michael Cohen telling the truth? Mr. President, is Michael Cohen telling the truth?"

Trump refused to address her questions, turned his back and fled.