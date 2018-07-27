Trump Runs Away From Questions About Michael Cohen

By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
up

After holding a presser on the economy, Trump turned tail and ran away from reporters trying to get him to comment on the bomb shell news that Michael Cohen dropped Thursday night.

NBC, CNN and Fox News have confirmed that Michael Cohen will tell Robert Mueller that Trump knew full well about his son’s infamous 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower.

After Larry Kudlow crowed about the state of economy, Trump thanked the press and then MSNBC's Kristen Welker began yelling questions to POTUS.

"Mr. President, is Michael Cohen telling the truth? Is Michael Cohen telling the truth? Mr. President, is Michael Cohen telling the truth?"

Trump refused to address her questions, turned his back and fled.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV