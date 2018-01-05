Donald Trump Runs Away From Reporters Before They Ask About Michael Wolff's Book

Before leaving for Camp David, Trump uncharacteristically addressed the media for less than a minute before darting off to his helicopter, stonewalling all attempts by the press to get him to comment on Michael Wolff's new book.

Trump and some of his Republican enablers...er...I mean cabinet and top officials left today to go to a retreat at Camp David to plan out 2018.

It's a long list that surprisingly doesn't include Kellyanne Conway.

Leaked excerpts from Wolff's "Fire And Fury: Inside the Trump White House, have turned the heat way up on Steve Bannon, created a firestorm in the media with its explosive comments about Trump and is infuriating Donald.

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

The WH is calling the book a pack of lies and Trump even used his lawyers to stop its publication.

Usually, when Trump is ready to helicopter out of town, he uses it for a photo-op and takes a few questions from the press after he makes his initial statement. He didn't mind ushering in huge support for the disgraced Judge Roy Moore right before lift-off a few weeks ago.

One would figure Trump would at least bash the book, right?

That didn't happen today.

After bragging for about 40 seconds about the economy and the stock market, he said, "So again, we are going to Camp David with a lot of the great Republican senators and we are making America great again, thank you. Thank you very much."

And with that he scurried away -- barely looking back at the gaggle of reporters hoping for answers.