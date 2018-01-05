Trump's 'Fire And Fury' Is Getting Published Early After Trump Rants About It

On Wednesday, excerpts broke about Michael Wolff's new book, aptly called "Fire and Fury" and response from both the media and the Trump White House was fast and furious. First came this amazing article from NY Magazine, which had absolutely insane excerpts from the book, including these nuggets:

Few people who knew Trump had illusions about him. That was his appeal: He was what he was. Twinkle in his eye, larceny in his soul. Everybody in his rich-guy social circle knew about his wide-ranging ignorance. Early in the campaign, Sam Nunberg was sent to explain the Constitution to the candidate. “I got as far as the Fourth Amendment,” Nunberg recalled, “before his finger is pulling down on his lip and his eyes are rolling back in his head.”

Whoo doogie.

And this one, where Ann Coulter was the voice of reason:

It was Ann Coulter who finally took the president-elect aside. “Nobody is apparently telling you this,” she told him. “But you can’t. You just can’t hire your children.”

The most alarming parts, so far, are of Trump's retreat into his private bedroom, replete with 3 tvs, a private lock and refusal to allow cleaning staff in:

Trump, in fact, found the White House to be vexing and even a little scary. He retreated to his own bedroom — the first time since the Kennedy White House that a presidential couple had maintained separate rooms. In the first days, he ordered two television screens in addition to the one already there, and a lock on the door, precipitating a brief standoff with the Secret Service, who insisted they have access to the room. He ­reprimanded the housekeeping staff for picking up his shirt from the floor: “If my shirt is on the floor, it’s because I want it on the floor.” Then he imposed a set of new rules: Nobody touch anything, especially not his toothbrush. (He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s — nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade.) Also, he would let housekeeping know when he wanted his sheets done, and he would strip his own bed.

The White House came out, guns blaring, denying that any of the supposed conversations even took place. But guess what? Vanity Fair reports that Michael Wolff has the damn receipts - ie, "lordy, I hope there are tapes" and that is horrible news for the Trump team.

Trump even threatened a lawsuit to prevent the publishing of the book. So after 24 hours of insane press, what did the publisher do? They moved the damn release date up to Friday...a whole four days early. This book will be top of the best seller list by noon and may stay there for months to come, largely because the Trump White House freaked out so much.

New statement from @HenryHolt responding to Trump's cease and desist letter: "We see 'Fire and Fury' as an extraordinary contribution to our national discourse, and are proceeding with the publication of the book." 🔥 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 4, 2018

Michael Wolff's publisher just announced they're moving up on-sale date of "Fire and Fury" to tomorrow at 9am "due to unprecedented demand." — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) January 4, 2018

If I were Bezos, I'd give every Prime member a free copy of 'Fire and Fury'…they could literally chalk it off as an accounting error given their scale & it'd be the ultimate F-you to a president who's relentlessly attacked him & his companies (which employ millions of Americans) — William “Deep State” LeGate 🌊 (@williamlegate) January 4, 2018

