Sarah Huckabee Sanders Defends Trump's Facelift Tweets Because Of Course

This won't be one of those "The tweets speak for themselves" days at the Trump White House. This is the craziest Trump has been since the "Obama wiretapped me" baloney, and he's still in office. Tweeting about Mika's "facelift bleeding" (yeah) is going to be a normal setting now?

It is if Trump's defenders have anything to say about it.

Of course the landing pad of choice for Trump defenders is Fox News. But it's a testimony to how bad this is that Fox is covering it at all. The Russia investigation they are pretty much ignoring. Fox News viewers have been told it's nothing, so they believe it.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is full projection on behalf of her current boss. It's clear she has a non-discosure clause in her White House contract; they all do, and that's why they stay at their current hell-hole jobs instead of running away like a Monty Python knight to the tell-all book deal.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by the liberal media. ...Look, I don’t think that the president’s ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back. There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks, not just to him but to frankly everyone around him.

She's not alone in the female bandwagon nodding at Dear Leader while he behaves like an insane monster:

On topic: Hey Huckabee, here's some "Quick, look away!" advice from Laura Ingraham: