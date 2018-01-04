Huckabee Sanders Defends Trump's Mental Acuity: 'This Is An Incredibly Strong And Good Leader!'

Well, I feel better now that Sarah Huckabee Sanders has informed the nation from her podium at Pravda on the Potomac that Trump is an "incredibly strong and good leader" who is perfectly fit mentally and physically.

No, not really.

During today's press briefing, a reporter asked her straight out about whether Trump believes in the First Amendment, given his lawsuit against the publisher of Michael Wolff's tell-all book, Fire and Fury.

“The president absolutely believes in the First Amendment,” Sanders answered. “The president also believes in making sure that information is accurate before pushing it out as fact when it certainly and clearly is not.”

Mhm.

The same reporter then followed up with a question about Trump's mental acuity and whether there was concern about his fitness for office, particularly in light of the book's more inflammatory passages.

“It’s disgraceful,” Sanders complained. “If he was unfit he probably wouldn’t be sitting there and wouldn’t have defeated the most qualified group of candidates the Republican Party has ever seen.”

With mounting irritation, she added, “This is an incredibly strong and good leader," before going on to give Trump credit for a terrific 2017. In someone's mind, 2017 was terrific. In others', not so much. But Sarah is first and foremost, Trump's propagandist, a role she fills quite comfortably.

I have no illusions about Trump's physical. It will be terrible, it will show him to be unfit for office, and we will not know about that because the results will not see the light of day, given that even Presidents are covered by health privacy laws. But my gawd, Sarah Huckabee Sanders! Every dime you are paid for lies like this is blood money, and you will wear the deaths of any innocents at Trump's hands on your head forever.

(Adding this, too. The entire illusion of Trump's mental acuity may simply be an exercise in lifeboat-building, a way to get him out of the picture without getting any of his spittle on Republicans' jackets. We can't let that happen. Republicans are Trump and vice versa.)