Huckabee Sanders Downplays Trump's RTing Anti-Muslim Videos, Of Course

Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the press that even if the anti-Muslim videos Trump retweeted from a right wing racist fringe U.K. group are fake, the threat from Muslims is real, so his actions were justified.

Sanders and Trump have been very aggressive lately in their attacks against CNN and CNNI for claiming they promote fake news around the world. What she just did invalidates their already bogus claims and makes them look even worse.

Let's hope she has a presser today.

To recap, earlier this morning Trump created an international firestorm by retweeting anti-Muslim videos by an extremist, far right nut job named Jayda Fransen, who leads the racist U.K. party called Britain First.

Reporters caught up to Trump's press secretary and asked, "Does it matter if it's a fake video?"

She replied, "I'm not talking about the nature of the video. I think you're focusing on the wrong thing. The threat is real, and that's what the President is talking about."

Huh? Using reports and or videos that you know to be fake is the essence of promoting fake news, Sarah.

She continued, "The need for national security, the need for military spending, and those are very real things and there's nothing fake about that."

Another reporter asked, "But that says the means justify the ends"

She replied, "That's not what I said, you're putting words in my mouth."

Yes, that is what you said.

She reiterated that "the threat is real. The threat needs to be addressed. The threat has to be talked about and that's what the president is doing."

The U.S. has been discussing, addressing and taking action on a consistent basis since 9/11 occurred. Whether we agree with the actions our government has taken these last sixteen years has also been debated constantly.

So why does Trump have the need to promote a disgusting figure like far right nut job Jayda Fransen?

Answer that one, Sarah.

And then she can explain why David Duke is so thrilled by Trump's retweets next.

Our country deserves better than the former leader of the Klan gushing, "That's why we love" the president.

PS. Once again, Donald Trump is showing his bigoted hand on the Muslim ban. You can bet lawyers suing the administration on immigration are saving every single tweet.