Britain Appalled As Trump Retweets Far-Right Group's Anti-Muslim Videos

Donald Trump has created an international firestorm by retweeting anti-Muslim videos by an extremist, far right nut job named Jayda Fransen, who leads the racist U.K. party called Britain First.

Here in the United States, tragically, we are getting used to Donald Trump's racism, and his lack of control when it comes to Twitter. We see Trump do this sort of thing constantly, his behavior defending the Neo-Nazi protests in Charlottesville was only one instance, but now England, a major ally, is being forced to respond to his white nationalism.

Don't know who Britain First is?

BBC News writes, "Britain First was founded in 2011 by former members of the far-right British National Party (BNP). The group has grabbed attention on social media with controversial posts about what they deem "the Islamification of the UK". It has put up members to run in European elections and by-elections on anti-immigration and anti-abortion policies, but has yet to secure any seats. It also contested the most recent London mayoral election, receiving 1.2% of the vote.

Brendan Cox, whose wife, British MP Jo Cox, was murdered by a right-wing extremist who shouted "Britain First" before committing the act, has condemned the action.

Trump has legitimised the far right in his own country, now he’s trying to do it in ours. Spreading hatred has consequences & the President should be ashamed of himself. — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) November 29, 2017

Trump's apologists always tell us that we and the MSM focus too much on Trump's bizarre tweets and in the same breath brag that he has over 40 million followers. But today he retweeted people who are responsible for hate that led, in the UK, to politically motivated assassination.

The U.K. cannot ignore him.

Point of Order raised in British House of Commons regarding President Trump's tweets. pic.twitter.com/w4ZIDMMZGo — CSPAN (@cspan) November 29, 2017

I hope our Government will condemn far-right retweets by Donald Trump. They are abhorrent, dangerous and a threat to our society. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 29, 2017

PM Teresa May condemned Trump's actions as well:

In Downing Street said: "It is wrong for the President to have done this."

Then they explained:

“Britain First seeks to divide communities through their use of hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions,” they explained. “They cause anxiety to law-abiding people. British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far right, which is the antithesis of the values which this country represents: decency, tolerance and respect.”

But she's still welcoming Trump with open arms to the UK.

And the Anti Defamation League is not happy either.

It is no longer alarming that our @POTUS is tweeting violent anti-Muslim videos created by far right extremists - it is a **four alarm fire.** Of course this will embolden bigots in the US and abroad. (1/2) https://t.co/PxpvhyWyud — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 29, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders stood by her man in a despicable way:

In re @realDonaldTrump retweets of @JaydaBF videos this morning @PressSec "Whether it's a real video, the threat is real. His goal is to promote strong border security and strong national security." — Major Garrett (@MajorCBS) November 29, 2017

Facts do not matter to Trump and Sanders just admitted as much.

And as for those videos?

Many reports tells us that they aren't authentic at all. At least one labels a brown-haired teen as a "Muslim" when he was later revealed to be a non-Muslim boy who was just in a street fight with another teenager.

Trump promoting hatred and violence is not news to us, but maybe others (Teresa May) will start opening their eyes and force Trump to pay a price for his indecency.

It's another embarrassing day for the people of the United States of America.