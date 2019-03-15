Australian Senator's Shocking Response To NZ Mosque Massacre

Queensland right-wing Senator Fraser Anning penned a disgusting response to the massacre of 49 Muslims in two Christchurch mosques.

Guess who the real culprit of the mass murder spree is?

“As always, left-wing politicians and the media will rush to claim that the causes of today’s shootings lie with gun laws or those who hold nationalist views but this is all clichéd nonsense,” Anning wrote in a statement. “The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.”

This isn't the first Islamophobic sentiment spewing from his bowels. Fraser was highly criticized by Australia's PM after making a "final solution" speech to Parliament.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull describing the "final solution" comment as a "shocking insult" to those who died in the Holocaust.

Anning fits right in with the hard right of the Brexit movement and the white nationalists here in America.

Here's his full, disgusting, racist statement:

I don’t think I have ever seen a statement like this from an elected official after a terrorist attack: pic.twitter.com/83RCLcM7Mg — Seema (@LATSeema) March 15, 2019

