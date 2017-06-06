Top Law Firms Turned Down Trump: 'Won't Pay, Won't Listen'

Michael Isokoff has a bizarre story today: Top lawyers have declined to represent Trump in the Russia investigations -- and one reason is they don't believe he'll listen to advice.

So even more than the logistics of dealing with four separate congressional committee and a special counsel, Trump will be handicapped by the lack of high-quality counsel.

He's now represented by New York civil litigator Marc E. Kasowitz, someone who has very little experience dealing with complex investigations. But Trump was first rebuffed by some of the best.

The story lists some of high-profile names, like Brendan Sullivan, Ted Olson, Paul Clement and Mark Filip; and Robert Giuffra.

They have told sources they have a variety of reasons for turning down the opportunity to represent Trump. Some said they didn't have the time, others said there were potential conflicts with other clients.

But they were all concerned about whether Trump would accept advices and stop tweeting statements that undermine his case.

“The concerns were, ‘The guy won’t pay and he won’t listen,’” said one lawyer close to the White House who is familiar with some of the discussions between the firms and the administration, as well as deliberations within the firms themselves.

Think of all the small businesses stiffed by Donald Trump. Karma, she is here. Welcome!