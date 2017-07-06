Welcome To Russiagate Summer: Stonewalling Trump Witness Edition

ANGUS KING: On the record, I would like a legal justification for your refusal to answer the question today because I think it's a straightforward question. It's not involving discussions with the president, and discussions with Mr. Comey. gentlemen, Director Coats and Admiral Rogers, I think you testified, Admiral Rogers that you did discuss today's testimony with someone in the White House?

ROGERS: Yes, about whether they intend to evoke executive privileges associated with any interactions between myself and the President of the United States?

KING: And what was the answer to the question?

ROGERS: To be honest I didn't get a definitive answer and both myself and the DNI are still talking.

Why are you not answering these questions? Is there an invocation by the President of the United States of executive privilege? Is there or not?

ROGERS: Not that I'm aware of.

KING: Why are you not --

ROGERS: Because I feel it's inappropriate.

KING: What you feel isn't relevant, Admiral. what you feel is -- why are you not answering the questions? Is it an invocation of executive privilege? If there is, then let's know about it. If there isn't, answer the questions.

ROGERS: I stand by the comments I've made.

.@SenAngusKing pressed brilliantly on the unexplained refusals to answer clearly pertinent questions. This is contempt in all but name. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 7, 2017