Welcome To Russiagate Summer: Stonewalling Trump Witness Edition

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
up

ANGUS KING: On the record, I would like a legal justification for your refusal to answer the question today because I think it's a straightforward question. It's not involving discussions with the president, and discussions with Mr. Comey. gentlemen, Director Coats and Admiral Rogers, I think you testified, Admiral Rogers that you did discuss today's testimony with someone in the White House?

ROGERS: Yes, about whether they intend to evoke executive privileges associated with any interactions between myself and the President of the United States?

KING: And what was the answer to the question?

ROGERS: To be honest I didn't get a definitive answer and both myself and the DNI are still talking.

Why are you not answering these questions? Is there an invocation by the President of the United States of executive privilege? Is there or not?

ROGERS: Not that I'm aware of.

KING: Why are you not --

ROGERS: Because I feel it's inappropriate.

KING: What you feel isn't relevant, Admiral. what you feel is -- why are you not answering the questions? Is it an invocation of executive privilege? If there is, then let's know about it. If there isn't, answer the questions.

ROGERS: I stand by the comments I've made.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV