Where Trump's Climate 'Facts' Came From

Here's an excerpt from President Trump's speech on the Paris climate accords:

Compliance with the terms of the Paris accord and the onerous energy restrictions it has placed on the United States could cost America as much as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025, according to the National Economic Research Associates. This includes 440,000 fewer manufacturing jobs -- not what we need. Believe me, this is not what we need -- including automobile jobs and the further decimation of vital American industries on which countless communities rely -- they rely for so much, and we would be giving them so little. According to the same study, by 2040, compliance with the commitments put into place by the previous administration would cut production for the following sectors: paper, down 12 percent; cement, down 23 percent; iron and steel, down 38 percent; coal, and I happen to love the coal miners, down 86 percent; natural gas, down 31 percent. The cost to the economy at this time would be close to $3 trillion in lost GDP and 6.5 million industrial jobs, while households would have 7,000 less income, and in many cases, much worse than that.

All these figures co me from the National Economic Research Associates? What is this group?

Amber Phillips of The Washington Post writes this in her annotation of the speech:

Environmentalists dispute how the association got to those numbers, saying they inflated the costs of greenhouse gas reduction and did not calculate in the economic benefits.... I spent a few minutes digging into the NERA’s background: It was founded by Irwin Stelzer, a conservative U.S. economist.

That doesn't tell us much about NERA. But Phillips does link to this critique of the NERA report by the Natural Resources Defense Council, which tells us who sponsored the report:

... the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Council for Capital Formation (ACCF), unabashed apologists for America’s biggest climate polluters, are out with a new report attacking the Paris Agreement, with exaggerated and deceptive claims about the costs and benefits of achieving our climate goals.

I don't have to tell you that the Chamber of Commerce is unswervingly pro-business. But what's up with the American Council for Capital Formation?

Greenpeace tells us:

The American Council on Capital Formation (ACCF) has partnered twice with the National Association of Manufacturers to produce and disseminate distorted economic analyses that overstate the costs of climate legislation and have been prominently featured at US Chamber of Commerce-organized “forums” on climate over the past year. The ACCF/NAM studies have been credibly debunked more than once. ACCF is a member of the State Policy Network.

And what can we learn about the State Policy Network? This is from Mother Jones:

As for NERA itself, DeSmog Blog tells us this in 2012:

So yeah, I'm sure Trump's stats are really reliable.

Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog