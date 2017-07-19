CBO: Repeal And Delay Takes Away 32 Million People's Health Care; Premiums Double

The CBO has scored the zombie 2015 "repeal and delay" bill Mitch McConnell promised yesterday, and it's about as ugly as you'd expect.

It would take healthcare away from 32 million people -- THIRTY TWO MILLION -- at a minimum.

It would also cause premiums to double by 2026, and do grave harm to rural areas and counties where carriers are already pulling out of the individual markets.

Repeal of all subsidies and the Medicaid expansion would be in effect in 2020, but the individual mandate would disappear immediately, causing deep distress and strain on insurers.

It would do deep and lasting harm to Trump voters in particular, who live in those rural areas and depend upon Medicaid and other health services to survive.

In the end, CBO estimates that half of the nation's population would live in areas with no insurers whatsoever.

Meanwhile, in the corridors of Congress, people are protesting. Visits have been paid to all 52 Republican Senators' offices by protesters like this one.

This woman (outside Sasse's office) says her daughter on this poster was born at 26 weeks and wouldn't have made it without the ACA pic.twitter.com/LnTvNl9FBX — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) July 19, 2017

Pro-life much, Senator Sasse?

Sasse is a popular target.

Another group just targeted the offices of Sen. Ben Sasse pic.twitter.com/FoR1Od3itR — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 19, 2017

Ted Cruz had visitors too.

Protesters filling the room at Sen. @tedcruz's office to demand he protect health care. #KilltheBill pic.twitter.com/Z4FkFOtDaR — CPD Action (@CPDAction) July 19, 2017

I don't think the Repeal and Delay effort is going anywhere. Here's why:

9 people are meeting tonight at White House to decide how to cut insurance for 22 million Americans.



All Republicans. All white. All men. pic.twitter.com/hZjnzSeBmF — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) July 17, 2017

You know who's missing? Women, most notably those women who have already said they will not support a repeal and delay effort -- Senators Capito, Collins and Murkowski.

Those women, and women all over this country are standing up to the men who wish to kill them, their children, and their loved ones. They're the ones who are standing up, but they're not in the meeting.

And if they're not in the meeting, I don't see how this succeeds.