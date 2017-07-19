CBO: Repeal And Delay Takes Away 32 Million People's Health Care; Premiums Double
The CBO has scored the zombie 2015 "repeal and delay" bill Mitch McConnell promised yesterday, and it's about as ugly as you'd expect.
It would take healthcare away from 32 million people -- THIRTY TWO MILLION -- at a minimum.
It would also cause premiums to double by 2026, and do grave harm to rural areas and counties where carriers are already pulling out of the individual markets.
Repeal of all subsidies and the Medicaid expansion would be in effect in 2020, but the individual mandate would disappear immediately, causing deep distress and strain on insurers.
It would do deep and lasting harm to Trump voters in particular, who live in those rural areas and depend upon Medicaid and other health services to survive.
In the end, CBO estimates that half of the nation's population would live in areas with no insurers whatsoever.
Meanwhile, in the corridors of Congress, people are protesting. Visits have been paid to all 52 Republican Senators' offices by protesters like this one.
Pro-life much, Senator Sasse?
Sasse is a popular target.
Ted Cruz had visitors too.
I don't think the Repeal and Delay effort is going anywhere. Here's why:
You know who's missing? Women, most notably those women who have already said they will not support a repeal and delay effort -- Senators Capito, Collins and Murkowski.
Those women, and women all over this country are standing up to the men who wish to kill them, their children, and their loved ones. They're the ones who are standing up, but they're not in the meeting.
And if they're not in the meeting, I don't see how this succeeds.
