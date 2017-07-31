CNN's Brooke Baldwin On Mooch News: 'Forgive Me, I Don't Even Know What To Say'

When the news broke that Anthony Scaramucci was gone, I had about the same reactions as CNN's Brooke Baldwin.

It's refreshing to see an honest moment on cable TV News.

Here is the CNN host discussing the topic of General Kelly's reaction to James Comey being fired, when this happened.

Baldwin looked puzzled and said, "Forgive me, I don't even know what to say."

"We just learned as we're talking about the news with Comey and General Kelly, I now just got a piece of information in my ear that -- how long has he been on the job, Scaramucci? The Mooch has been in there a job like a week and some change, he has just resigned from his position as Director of Communications, " Baldwin said.

She continued, "This was someone who --(feigns a fainting spell) Let me just -- I'm surprised, let me just be real with you."

Baldwin recapped the tumultuous ten days or so of Scaramucci's reign and was in utter disbelief.

She brought on Kaitlin Collins, CNN's WH correspondent and asked, "Kaitlin, what? How did this happen?"

Scaramucci was a total embarrassment in a very short time, but reporting suggested that Gen. Kelly was going to replace Priebus for some time now so The Mooch's Comms job wasn't a surprise to those in the White House.

The wonderful April Ryan reports that maybe Scaramucci tried to work over Gen. Kelly.

A source says @Scaramucci said I don't report to you and the General said your gone and he is — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 31, 2017

Robert Costa is reporting that the Mooch's profanity skills unsettled team Trump.

sources also say POTUS & fam did not appreciate how A.S. comments linked them to vulgarity. Like to play rough but not be laughed at/embrsd — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 31, 2017

I'll just use Anthony's own words in a tweet to finish this piece off.

Why You Should Quit Your Job When You're On Top @CGasparino great piece @FoxBusiness https://t.co/sOmvPxSfZF — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 29, 2016

Politico also added this compilation of all the cable news networks reactions.