Eric Bolling Doubles Down On 'Nothing Burger' Defense Of Trump Jr.

Of all the Fox News pundits trying to defend Donald Trump Jr. from his apparent willingness to collude with the Russian government to smear the Clinton campaign, Eric Bolling has a seat at the head of the table.

After Donald Jr., admitted that he was trying to collude with the Russian government to acquire damaging info on the Clinton campaign, Fox News' Eric Bolling actually said those emails clear him of any wrong doing.

Co-host Katherine Timpf outlined the new report and said that they now show a connection to the Russian government from the Trump campaign.

Bolling said, "Oh, scary email."

Timpf was not buying into Bolling's bizarre defense of baby Donald and mocked Bolling.

Timpf replied, "It is kind of a scary email, I think that's fair."

Bolling though had his talking points on the desk and tried to run with them, although he stuttered throughout his delivery.

Eric, "I said yesterday it's an insult to nothing burgers, I'll double down on that. Knowing what we know today and going even further - we know so much more - Trump derangement syndrome out in force today."

Before he blamed Obama for not stopping the Russians, he said, "Donald Trump Jr., broke no laws, likely broke no ethics elections, ahhh, rules..."

Bolling has a pipe line into very special experts that only he knows about.

Timpf turned to co-host Eboni Williams and mocked Bolling again, "I don't know, Eboni, maybe I'm deranged. I think this is an important news story to discuss."

Bolling asked, "Why? Other than the left going crazy..."

Later in the segment Katherine turned to another Trump supporter Joe Concha, and said, "This is a significant thing to discuss because you say 'no collusion, no collusion' - this at the very least shows a potential attempt at collusion or a failed collusion."

Concha replied, "What do you think the crime was that was committed, I'm saying, can you define it."

Bolling jumped back in, "There isn't any. This is a media hyped story." and he then attacked Rep. Adam Schiff for calling it unethical.

Timpf, who is a libertarian, showed she's brighter and tougher than Bolling, "It absolutely is unethical."

He whined that "Fredo" wasn't in the government at the time.

She argued back, "Manafort was there and so was Kushner and they're cc'd on the email."

"And they weren't in the government either," he retorted

Bolling seems to forget that part of the Russian investigation is that they colluded with the Trump campaign, not the Trump administration.