Fox Heaps Praise On Trump For Saying He'll Work With Putin On Cybersecurity

If you needed any more proof that the yakkers on Pravda Fox are playing for an audience of one, watch this fawning clip above with the crew on Fox & Friends heaping praise on Trump's latest Tweets, where he promises to work with Putin on cybersecurity after the Russians interfered with our presidential election to help put him in office.

Trump was back on Twitter this morning...

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded..

...and the crew on the upskirt couch had nothing but good things to say about him:

HUNTSMAN: Isn't this interesting. I mean, the Democrats already after the meeting were saying he accepted the fact that Russia meddled in the election. He's not going to talk about it again. He's going to let it go.

HEGSETH: He's moving on.

HUNTSMAN: Not only is he still focused on this, this issue. He's now saying he's working with the Russians to make it so it doesn't happen again. He's going like this to the Democrats. He's screwing their guts.

PIRO: But, you know that the Democrats are going to spin this their way and say, oh well, you're not being strong enough if you're working together with him, but isn't that what major world powers do if you want to promote peace in the world? They work together.

HEGSETH: But again, he's promoting the substance. He's saying, we're going to create a cybersecurity unit. Just like he did in the previous two Tweets, which I believe we have as well, which came out just twenty minutes ago.

I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

...We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

↓ Story continues below ↓

So he's talking about the ceasefire and he's talking about an impenetrable cybersecurity unit.

HUNTSMAN: If there were collusion between the Russians and President Trump, why would he be talking about this? Why would he be keeping this his focus, right? I mean, wouldn't he have every intention to just not even mention it, as Dan Bongino said just a few minutes ago, he said this is someone clearly who seems to have nothing to hide here.

HEGSETH: Yeah.

HUNTSMAN: He is someone they want to double down on and say “Yes, let's solve this problem. I admit that obviously there was meddling that went on there. Let's figure out how to fix it.”

HEGSETH: Even the new shred this morning in the failing New York Times about so-called meeting that happened, or the meeting that happened at Trump Tower with, they're trying to mix up, dust up even more Russia. It's not even on the front pages of the print edition this morning.

They've got to realize they've got nothing. He knows they've got nothing, and he's known it from the beginning. He will tell you privately and publicly it's a ruse and a witch hunt. So he says hey, it's time to work with them and get it done.

PIRO: As Bongino said, Trump, if he's a spy, is the worst spy in the history of all potential spies, ever.