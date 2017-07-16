Kurt Eichenwald Goes On Righteous Rant Against Fox News Propaganda

Fox "Democrat" Tamara Holder told Joy Reid this morning that Fox "gets things right" because their viewers really just care about jobs and the economy.

Newsweek senior writer Kurt Eichenwald was having none of it.

"I think her point was ridiculous," Eichenwald said.

"We're talking about a situation seems like nobody understands what happened --certainly not Fox News. We had, we were subject to an act of war. This was not some little computer problem. This act of war has been done by Russia against England, the Netherlands, it has been done against Italy, it has been done against France.

"The entire purpose, American intelligence agencies know, is to drive a wedge and break apart the western alliances. Yes, it would be nice to talk jobs. We are in a war. And the problem with the Trump administration and the propaganda Fox News, they look at it only through the prism of what does it mean for Trump, what does it mean for the Republican party," he said.

"I truthfully don't care what it means for Trump. I believe we as a nation need to be focused on what do we do about the enemy, what do we do to preserve American democracy. Unfortunately you have the fact that Trump is a -- not Trump, Fox is a propaganda network, which functions off the idea of breaking people up into teams, so they're aiding and abetting the enemy. They're aiding and abetting those people we are currently at war with -- the Russians.

"In order to play for their team, to make it GOP versus Democrats. It's not. It is the United States of America versus people who are a country trying to destroy our democracy, break up the western alliance, and in the process Fox News is saying, 'Don't worry about the Russians, don't worry about people trying to attack democracy, let's attack instead the intelligence agencies giving us these conclusions, let's pretend the Democrats are involved, and let's return to tax cuts.'

"It's obscene," he said. "It is propaganda, and it has to stop. The Republican party -- which unfortunately Jennifer Rubin, conservative, wrote this morning, is in opposition to reality. The Republican party has to take over and decide whether or not they're going to allow the propaganda to drive democracy, or side with America and help fight this enemy."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Whew! Go, Kurt!