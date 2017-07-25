She's Baaaack! Queen Of Voter Suppression Rides Again

As you know, I am a neighbor of Truth the Vote’s head honcho Cathy Engelbretch. We are not close. Not at all.

I have long accused Ms. Engelbretch of caring about voter fraud as long as it gets her on Fox News and makes some damn money for her, and she in turn has done nothing to dissuade me of that reckoning.

She’s back.

After Donald Trump claimed that there were 3 million fraudulent votes in the 2016 election, Engelbretch announced that they would begin to document it. In fact, Trump’s right hand man for voter fraud named her in a tweet saying,”Catherine Engelbrecht and .@TrueTheVote will lead the analysis and reporting effort from here. .@realDonaldTrump,”

Yeah, well, that’s not gonna happen.

True The Vote says it’s running short on the cash needed to complete an audit of 2016 presidential voting — an effort Donald Trump, while spreading unproven claims of fraud, applauded in his first days in the White House.

Well, isn’t that convenient?

See, that’s kinda weird since one of True the Vote’s employees, Gregg Phillips, assured everyone just days after Trump’s election …

At the time, Phillips said his team had already verified more than 3 million non-citizen votes. When pressed for details, he said the group was still finalizing its audit. In January, Trump tweeted: “ Look forward to seeing final results.” In March, Phillips told The Texas Tribune the final results were still forthcoming. But apparently, the audit is no longer taking shape.

If they had already “verified” 3 million non-citizen voting in January, why do they need more money?

“We knew that this was a project that would take millions, but the major funding commitments haven’t materialized,” Engelbrecht said in Tuesday’s video. Neither Engelbrecht nor Phillips responded to interview requests this week.

I bet they didn’t.

Here’s what happened. They can’t find any fraudulent voters, but they need money, money, money. Two birds, one stone.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Donald Trump has millions of dollars. I wonder why he doesn’t help them prove his fake news?

Crossposted at juanitajean.com