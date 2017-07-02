Martha Blackburn Blames ACORN For Trump 'Voter Fraud' Panel -- And Van Jones' Reaction Is Priceless

CNN contributor Van Jones reacted in utter disbelief on Sunday when Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) cited the long-defunct community organizing group ACORN as evidence to support President Donald Trump's so-called "voter fraud" task force.

During CNN's State of the Union program, host Jake Tapper pointed out that secretaries of state across the country are refusing a request from the Trump administration to provide data from the voter rolls.

CNN contributor Jason Kander traced the Trump's voter fraud investigation back to the president's false claim that he had won the popular vote even though he lost to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million ballots.

"What started out as the biggest lie the president has ever told -- that millions of illegal voters voted in the election -- that became this commission," he explained.

Blackburn turned the discussion to the 2010 election.

"In 2010, with the voter fraud and the ACORN situation and the guilty pleas... this should have been done earlier," she opined as Jones shook his head in disbelief.

"Donald Trump never misses an opportunity to miss an opportunity," Jones replied. "We could improve voting in the United States. On my side, we are very concerned about voter suppression. We are very concerned that you have a bunch of laws being passed that even courts say are targeting African-Americans. Let's talk bout that."

"If you want to have a conversation about voting, let's talk about it. But don't do it this way," he concluded.