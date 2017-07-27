'The Fish Stinks From The Head.' Mooch Calls Into CNN, Trainwreck Ensues!

This CNN segment is really one for the ages. Anthony Scaramucci called into CNN, and all kinds of nuttiness ensues -- more akin to a Sopranos episode than a White House official.

He basically used the call to set up Reince Priebus as the person who leaked his financial statement.

“The fish stinks from the head,” Scaramucci said, “If Reince wants to explain he’s not a leaker, let him do that.” He said he talked to Sessions and "buddies in the FBI" about it. (It's 'The fish rots from the head,' but whatevs.)

Uh, Mooch?

This is a violation of DOJ rules on contacts with the WH that were established to prevent political interference with investigations. https://t.co/m0r8gWBqyQ — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) July 27, 2017

My word, a senior WH official openly wielding FBI probes as a threat, & DOJ's statement last night seems to endorse it. This ain't ok. https://t.co/EBhSz8lMc7 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) July 27, 2017

Also, his financial disclosure form, the one Reince is accused of leaking? It's public record.

He also said in the past, people "would have been hung"... for leaking his financial report.

The Washington Post reports that no one leaked anything to the reporter -- probably because IT'S A PUBLIC RECORD. But whatever!

So much stuff happened in this half-hour interview that you just have to watch the whole crazy mess. Here are some of the tweets that resulted:

I just asked Scaramucci whether Trump authorized him going on CNN to talk leaks and Preibus. "He did, yes," Scaramucci replied. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 27, 2017

The impeachment clause provides a peaceful and orderly way of dealing with the head of the rotting fishhttps://t.co/6FajhC52y0 — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 27, 2017

11. @ChrisCuomo said that this White House leaks more than any other. Scaramucci just got upset and said Chris is "unprofessional" — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci's performance on CNN has audience of one: Trump. Reminds me of old Fox trick when hosts spoke on air to Ailes - and only Ailes

And the craziest thing is, Mooch's Meltdown resulted in .... more White House leaks.

.@JoshuaGreen: Scaramucci's "performance is creating more leaks live in real time. My phone is blowing up." https://t.co/z50lPU3vqw — New Day (@NewDay) July 27, 2017

As you've figured out by now, Scaramucci's whole schtick is, "Hey, I'm from New York, the president's from New York, I'm Italian, we're straight shooters, know what I mean?" Yeah, Anthony, we get it.