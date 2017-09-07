'Not The Dumbest Idea I've Heard, But Pretty Close' Lindsey Graham Ridicules Trump's Pact With Putin

Lindsey Graham would go on to say that Trump was "betraying democracy" with some of his moves, like this and ignoring Russian sanctions. And yet, Dear Lindsey would still vote along with the Trump agenda almost all of the time. Go figure, eh?

From The Hill:

A senior Senate Republican on Sunday said President Trump’s plan to work with Russia on cybersecurity is “pretty close” to the “dumbest idea I’ve ever heard.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called Trump’s Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin “disastrous” and said the president has a “blind spot” on Russia.

“When it comes to Russia I am dumbfounded, I am disappointed, and at the end of the day he’s hurting his presidency by not embracing the fact that Putin is a bad guy,” Graham said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.”