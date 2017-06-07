Limbaugh Attacks Stephen Hawking: Climate Change Is 'Meteorological Porn'

Rush Limbaugh attacked physicist Stephen Hawking for "dumbing down" the population by "filling them with "paranoia and fear" on the merits of climate change.

Of all the people Rush Limbaugh could attack over their mental capabilities, the award winning and world renowned scholar isn't one of them.

Limbaugh is shrill because Hawking blasted Trump for pulling out of the Paris Climate accords.

Limbaugh said, "Stephen Hawking blasted Trump's recent decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate change agreement in a new interview, saying it could push Earth over the brink. Hawking told the BBC that Trump withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris agreement would lead -- not could -- would lead to disastrous consequences worldwide. He said, “We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible. Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of 250 degrees, and raining sulphuric acid.”

"Folks, that is meteorological porn. We're on the way to 250 degrees and sulfuric acid for rain because of Donald Trump?" Rush said.

He continued, "We're living in dangerous times. The left has so succeeded in dumbing down people that they've even dumbed down themselves. They've dumbed down their professoriat, they've dumbed down their commentariat, they have dumbed down practically everybody in their ranks. They have filled them with paranoia and fear."

A buffoon like Limbaugh is lecturing the entire scientific profession for using their brains and warning the population over an impending doom if things do not change quickly.

The love of the Koch brothers money throughout the GOP has brought about a conscious decision to deny the science community and fact based realities in conservatism and has brought us to the point where that other worldly scholar, Rush Limbaugh believes he can teach Stephen Hawking about scientific probabilities.