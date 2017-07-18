Rush Limbaugh Fumes: 'Three Liberal Women' In GOP Running The Senate

Rush Limbaugh was shrill and surly today after the Senate bill collapsed and singled out Senators Collins, Murkowski, and Capito for tanking Trump's plans to destroy health care in America.

After his failure to pass a replacement bill in the Senate, Majority leader McConnell decided to push a clean Obamacare repeal bill, but by mid-afternoon, Senators Collins, Murkowski, and Capito all said they'd vote against it.

The AP's Erica Werner tweeted this out:

As @asfram points out it's the revenge of the GOP women - Capito, Collins, Murkowski - all frozen out of the initial health working group — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) July 18, 2017

Rush said, "The Republican caucus in the Senate is infected with essentially leftist members."

Notice how he uses eliminationist rhetoric to describe "lefty members." When you have an infection you need to eradicate it.

Eliminationism: " is the belief that one's political opponents are "a cancer on the body politic that must be excised—either by separation from the public at large, through censorship or by outright extermination—in order to protect the purity of the nation."

Limbaugh said, "These three female leftists in the Republican caucus are running the Senate, not Mitch McConnell."

Rush made sure to pronounce the word "women" as if they were Saddam Hussein, Bin Laden and the Black Plague rolled into one.

He seethed with anger that these ladies are also being described as moderates while the rest of the GOP are the unequivocal extremists.

Rush continued, "These three liberal women who call themselves Republicans are running the Senate.

In other words, "The biotches fcked us."

(Our former managing editor, David Neiwert wrote a book called "Eliminationists: How Hate Talk Radicalized the American Right.")