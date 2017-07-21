Sen. Blumenthal Vows Push For Special Counsel If Mueller Is Fired

. @SenBlumenthal : "I am very confident Bob Mueller is going to pursue this investigation vigorously and fairly" https://t.co/9q8Co0FkrN

Senator Blumenthal said today on CNN that if Trump fires Mueller, there will be a "firestorm" of reaction and vows he will "lead an effort to legislate a special counsel" appointed by a three-judge panel.

He also said Trump's attempt to limit Mueller in the Russia case borders on obstruction of justice.

“I think trying to draw lines, red lines, or boundaries or put certain subjects off limits, and then intimidating or threatening a prosecutor, if it’s the president of the United States, I think verges on potential obstruction of justice,” Blumenthal said.

“I think any attempt to draw lines around the prosecution or intimidate a prosecutor, raises very severe legal questions."