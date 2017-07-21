Sen. Blumenthal Vows Push For Special Counsel If Mueller Is Fired

By Susie Madrak
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Senator Blumenthal said today on CNN that if Trump fires Mueller, there will be a "firestorm" of reaction and vows he will "lead an effort to legislate a special counsel" appointed by a three-judge panel.

He also said Trump's attempt to limit Mueller in the Russia case borders on obstruction of justice.

“I think trying to draw lines, red lines, or boundaries or put certain subjects off limits, and then intimidating or threatening a prosecutor, if it’s the president of the United States, I think verges on potential obstruction of justice,” Blumenthal said.

“I think any attempt to draw lines around the prosecution or intimidate a prosecutor, raises very severe legal questions."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV