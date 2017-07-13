Sen. Whitehouse On Administration: 'These People Have No Conscience'

Mika said the New York Times' Peter Alexander reports he was at the White House today asking about Jared Kushner's security clearance -- "and the White House had no comment. Again."

"And no answer to our letter, and on you go," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

"Why would the White House not respond to that question? Americans have a right to know whether Jared Kushner has a security clearance or not," Scarborough said.

"I think they've proven that whether Americans have a right to know or whether the answer is truthful doesn't matter to them," Whitehouse responded.

They'll say whatever is most useful in the situation of the moment, and whether that's not telling the truth, like that bogus press release they put out of Air Force One, or whether it's stalling information, they'll do that. These people have no conscience about telling the truth or about being transparent."

"Thank God there's a separation of powers, and let's hope that people who work behind the building, Republicans and Democrats, work together to get answers that the American people have a right to know," Scarborough said.

"The temperature is climbing in Congress among Republicans," Whitehouse warned.

"They're getting increasingly fed up with being put in harm's way by presidential and White House misbehavior. I think it's getting ready to boil over."

"Because there's the base, and then there's the law. And you're going to have to make a decision," Mika interjected.

"And independent voters. There's only so far you can let the base take you before you lose your election with the independent voters," Whitehouse said.