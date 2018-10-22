Welcome To 'Complicit Day' On Cable News
I am not going to type an all caps screed here at C&L, but the entire staff here has noticed that for some reason Cable News woke up this fine Monday morning and decided to host the worst people in the world or play "but the Democrats" and pretend it's a normal midterm.
What gives?
David Gregory plays the both sides fiddle, of course. In the middle of a Chris Cillizza/Nia-Malika Henderson sandwich for additional baloney flavor.
Hallie Jackson has on the guy who said "womp womp" about a girl with Down syndrome, and who also was charged with physically abusing a reporter, Corey Lewandowski.
She doesn't ask him if he's under an NDA or a consulting contract that prevent him saying anything negative about Trump.
Van Jones interviews Jared Kushner as if he's a legitimate totally-not-because-he's-Trump's-son-in-law "newsmaker." Did Van ask at all about the Qatar bailout of Kushner's 666 Fifth Avenue property and what the details of that deal are? And of course Jared is the BFF of Crown Prince Bone Saw (h/t Tengrain) and has all the foreign policy eggs in that "dismembered ONLY one journalist nbd" basket.
And Van Jones literally asked Jared how he got the "dopest job in the world." Fanboy!
And then there's Mika " Brzezinski with zero evidence, claiming that the morning after this midterm election will be for Democrats just like 2016 because we lack a message just like Hillary did.
This is hard to say. People don't want to hear it, but the party badly misplayed the Kavanaugh hearings. Like Hillary, they lack a message and their leaders lack heart and unless trends change over the next 15 days, Democrats are going to wake up to the same kind of political reckoning they did two years ago.
This from Mrs. "Donald's Got His Groove Back."
