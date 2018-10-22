Welcome To 'Complicit Day' On Cable News

I am not going to type an all caps screed here at C&L, but the entire staff here has noticed that for some reason Cable News woke up this fine Monday morning and decided to host the worst people in the world or play "but the Democrats" and pretend it's a normal midterm.

What gives?

David Gregory plays the both sides fiddle, of course. In the middle of a Chris Cillizza/Nia-Malika Henderson sandwich for additional baloney flavor.

David Gregory, with a straight face: "If you look at both parties, what they are really selling their supporters is anger and fear" pic.twitter.com/qAoTerIIm8 — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) October 22, 2018

Democrats: Republicans are going to take away your healthcare



Republicans: Brown people want to murder you and your children then force bakers to make their gay wedding cakes



David Gregory: Both sides are the same, I believe. https://t.co/kqOoZBZ1QI — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) October 22, 2018

Hallie Jackson has on the guy who said "womp womp" about a girl with Down syndrome, and who also was charged with physically abusing a reporter, Corey Lewandowski.

She doesn't ask him if he's under an NDA or a consulting contract that prevent him saying anything negative about Trump.

God damnit, @MSNBC, stop giving Corey Lewandowski airtime. @HallieJackson has spent this entire segment telling Corey that he's lying. and cutting him off when he spouts unverified conspiracy theories.



What the hell is the point? pic.twitter.com/UhSEh8008H — Avi Bueno (@AviAhvee) October 22, 2018

Van Jones interviews Jared Kushner as if he's a legitimate totally-not-because-he's-Trump's-son-in-law "newsmaker." Did Van ask at all about the Qatar bailout of Kushner's 666 Fifth Avenue property and what the details of that deal are? And of course Jared is the BFF of Crown Prince Bone Saw (h/t Tengrain) and has all the foreign policy eggs in that "dismembered ONLY one journalist nbd" basket.

And Van Jones literally asked Jared how he got the "dopest job in the world." Fanboy!

CNN's Van Jones: "Why should we have confidence in you to do all this stuff?"



Jared Kushner: "The President trusts me. I think he knows that every task he's given me ... I've been able to do it effectively, I've been able to deliver results" #CITIZENCNN pic.twitter.com/Bboxmrkr1b

Van Jones interviewing Kushner asking how he got the "dopest job in the world"?, MSNBC having Lewandowski and Scarmucci on? I don't have words for how deeply destructive this is. — Jennifer Reitman (@JenniferReitman) October 22, 2018

And then there's Mika " Brzezinski with zero evidence, claiming that the morning after this midterm election will be for Democrats just like 2016 because we lack a message just like Hillary did.

This is hard to say. People don't want to hear it, but the party badly misplayed the Kavanaugh hearings. Like Hillary, they lack a message and their leaders lack heart and unless trends change over the next 15 days, Democrats are going to wake up to the same kind of political reckoning they did two years ago.

This from Mrs. "Donald's Got His Groove Back."

And Mika endlessly blasts Dems as having no focus and fails to understand that emphasis on healthcare & protecting our Social Security & Medicare benefits IS focusing. #MorningJoe regulars are too lazy or dim to have real talking points, so they CREATE a crisis where none exists. — Wait! What? (@TheRealWaitWhat) October 22, 2018

So, @MorningMika, what R U doing 2 help Dems besides talking about Hillary & a lack of message? I've been writing postcards since 5 a.m. You're part of the prob & you blame Hillary for 2016 but 1 of the main things affecting 2016 was #MorningJoe free ads 4 Trump. No apology yet! — Bibi Reed (@BibiCheval) October 22, 2018