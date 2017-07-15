Simon Rosenberg: 'The Entire Republican Party Is Complicit'

As the Trump Russia saga continues to unfold at lightning speed, it is becoming fairly obvious to anyone with an IQ over 70 and access to a tv or newspaper that the entire GOP is complicit and owned by the Russians. There is no other explanation for their beyond craven partisan actions of wasting millions of dollars investigating Hillary Clinton for Benghazi but putting on blinders, ear plugs and taking copious amounts of xanax to numb themselves from the reality of Russia's takeover of our democracy

No one knows how many of the GOP are owned by Russia, but it is quite possible that many of them have been taking money for their PAC's for years.

Simon Rosenberg, Democratic strategist, joined Joy Ann Reid this morning on MSNBC and lays it out succinctly: "When will the GOP stand up to Russia?"

Answer: Never.

They are part of the crime. They are in it too deep. They can't call Trump on it because there is proof that they are complicit, they aided it, they knew about it, they supported it.

The entire GOP. Complicit.