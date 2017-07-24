Trump Praises Boy Scouts For 'Putting America First'

Donald Trump gave a speech to the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia and turned it into a stump speech politicizing the motives of the Boy Scouts of America and bashing the federal government.

His speech sounded like something a fascist ruler would be giving at one of their youth indoctrination seminars.

Trump thanked the moms and dads of America and praised the BSA's values and traditions before he turned it into his narcissistic political viewpoint that was highly inappropriate, to say the least.

Trump said, "The United States has no better citizens than its boy scouts. No better."

(cheers)

"The values, traditions, and skills you learn here will serve you throughout your life and just as importantly, they will serve your families, your cities, and in the future and in the present will serve your country. The scouts believe in putting America first," Trump said.

When did the BSA clearly ratify Trump's positions, ever?

I was waiting for him to brag about his electoral college victory1 and how the popular vote was stolen from him by millions of fraudulent votes cast by brown people, but instead he launched into an anti-Washington, DC/U.S. government screed, straight out of Steve Bannon's playbook.

"You know, I go to Washington and I see all these politicians and I see the swamp and it's not a good place. In fact, today I said we ought to change it from the word "swamp" to the word "cesspool" or perhaps to the word "sewer," but it's not good, not good."

He continued, "And I see what's going on and believe me I would much rather be with you."

Watching this portion of the speech, I wondered if Trump was trying to start his own nationalistic youth movement and change their emphasis from religious values and helping others to that of being loyal to Trump's ego.

And this is just as appalling:

Trump tells Boy Scouts he hopes GOP can kill Obamacare (stripping 22M+ of health coverage)



Boy Scouts respond by cheering "USA USA USA" pic.twitter.com/nIprrj5PoX

↓ Story continues below ↓ — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) July 24, 2017

And this:

In this Boy Scouts Jamboree speech, Trump is praising "the great William Levitt," who famously excluded black people from buying his homes. — Maggie Serota 🚽 (@maggieserota) July 24, 2017

And this:

The Boy Scouts of America are now booing Hillary Clinton as President Trump recounts his Michigan strategy and the election results. — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) July 24, 2017

And more:

Citing Boy Scout Law: "Trustworthy, loyal.... "We could use some more loyalty, I can tell you," says Pres Trump. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 24, 2017

1 Ed. Note: He did, in fact, relive his "Grand Victory" with them at a different point in his speech. He also riffed on repealing Obamacare, threatened Tom Price, and pressured Senator Capito on repeal. At a Boy Scout Jamboree.