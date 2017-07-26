Tucker Carlson Links Trans People To 'Child Abuse' -- And Then Trump Bans Them From Military

Just days before President Donald Trump abruptly announced that transgender people are banned from serving in the military, Fox News aired a segment linking the transgender community to "child abuse."

In an announcement on Monday that came as a surprise to Pentagon officials, Trump tweeted "that the United States Government will not accept or allow... Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming... victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."

Coincidentally, Trump's favorite television network had attacked transgender people several nights before.

"Transgender ideology has infiltrated my field and produced large-scale child abuse," Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced, reading from a column by his guest, Dr. Michelle Cretella.

According to Cretella, transgender rights are not "rooted in reality."

"We've actually called this child abuse because by feeding children and families these lies, children are having their normal psychological development interrupted," she opined. "They are being put on the puberty blockers, which essentially castrates them chemically, followed by surgical mutilation later on. This is child abuse."