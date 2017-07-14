Whoa! NBC: Trump Jr. Meeting Included Former Soviet Intel Agent

By Susie Madrak
So: that meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya?

NBC is now reporting that another unnamed person was at the meeting: a known Russian-American lobbyist and former Soviet counter intelligence officer.

I wonder why they didn't mention it.

The White House has been presenting a careful narrative about the meeting: that a 39-year-old man is a "good kid" who sort of accidentally stumbled into breaking the law by meeting with a probable Russian agent.

You know, that way you do. Happens to all of us.

Now there's an even bigger "oopsie!" to explain. I can't wait to hear this one.

UPDATE: The other party is now identified as former GRU officer Rinat Akhmetshin. Talking Points Memo:

Akhmetshin, who has said repeatedly that he no longer works for Russian intelligence, did not return multiple calls to a number listed under his name in Washington, D.C. But even as a beltway freelancer, Akhmetshin has been involved in Russian and Eastern Bloc politics for two decades, so the now-notorious Magnitsky affair is firmly in his wheelhouse.


We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
