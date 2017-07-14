Whoa! NBC: Trump Jr. Meeting Included Former Soviet Intel Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer who met with Trump Jr. was accompanied by a Russian-American lobbyist- @TODAYshow https://t.co/YhBMtj2j7f

So: that meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya?

NBC is now reporting that another unnamed person was at the meeting: a known Russian-American lobbyist and former Soviet counter intelligence officer.

I wonder why they didn't mention it.

NBC EXCLUSIVE: Also in DJTJr mtg: "a former Soviet counter intel officer who is suspected . . . of having ongoing ties to Russian intel" — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 14, 2017

The Russian-American lobbyist in question denies any current ties to Russian intel and NBC News is not naming him https://t.co/6YncEKZ7I9 — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 14, 2017

The White House has been presenting a careful narrative about the meeting: that a 39-year-old man is a "good kid" who sort of accidentally stumbled into breaking the law by meeting with a probable Russian agent.

You know, that way you do. Happens to all of us.

Now there's an even bigger "oopsie!" to explain. I can't wait to hear this one.

UPDATE: The other party is now identified as former GRU officer Rinat Akhmetshin. Talking Points Memo: