Whoa! NBC: Trump Jr. Meeting Included Former Soviet Intel Agent
So: that meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya?
NBC is now reporting that another unnamed person was at the meeting: a known Russian-American lobbyist and former Soviet counter intelligence officer.
I wonder why they didn't mention it.
The White House has been presenting a careful narrative about the meeting: that a 39-year-old man is a "good kid" who sort of accidentally stumbled into breaking the law by meeting with a probable Russian agent.
You know, that way you do. Happens to all of us.
Now there's an even bigger "oopsie!" to explain. I can't wait to hear this one.
UPDATE: The other party is now identified as former GRU officer Rinat Akhmetshin. Talking Points Memo:
Akhmetshin, who has said repeatedly that he no longer works for Russian intelligence, did not return multiple calls to a number listed under his name in Washington, D.C. But even as a beltway freelancer, Akhmetshin has been involved in Russian and Eastern Bloc politics for two decades, so the now-notorious Magnitsky affair is firmly in his wheelhouse.
