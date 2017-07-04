World Thanks Cthulhu There's A Shadow Presidency

Since the White House talking point of the morning is that we lefties -- "You People" -- "can't take a joke," I thought a little humor in the title of this post was fitting, right?

Former President Barack Obama is spending this part of on a working vacation with his family in Indonesia and South Korea, giving speeches in both countries for journalistic concerns.

He spoke in Jakarta, Indonesia and said:



“If we don’t stand up for tolerance and moderation and respect for others, if we begin to doubt ourselves and all that we have accomplished, then much of the progress that we have made will not continue,” he said. “What we will see is more and more people arguing against democracy, we will see more and more people who are looking to restrict freedom of the press, and we’ll see more intolerance, more tribal divisions, more ethnic divisions, and religious divisions and more violence.”

He also said he didn't believe in over-reacting to Trump's rejection of the Paris Climate Accords.

“First of all, I think it’s important that even though the current US administration has signalled it is going to pull out, technically it’s not out yet,” he said. “Point two is that many of the changes that we locked in during my administration continue.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in meeting with President Barack Obama aka the real POTUS.



They discussed sanctions and North Korea. pic.twitter.com/Es0IJs32qm — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) July 3, 2017

Welcome back to Borobudur,

Mr. Barack Obama.



Hopefully this visit brings back your childhood memories of Wonderful Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/GYF1LLQ6Df — TWC BOROBUDUR (@BorobudurPark) June 28, 2017

It's a delicious troll to the Twitter deplorables, who are universally confusing "calls for tolerance and moderation" with an imaginary "attack on patriotism."

Because...Obama. Derangement. Syndrome. If you thought the end of BHO's presidency would cure that, you haven't noticed Patient Zero in the current White House.