Amid Shouts Of 'Don't Look' Trump Looks At The Eclipse Without Protective Glasses
ABC News was filming the president and Melania during the solar eclipse of the sun when a weird thing happened.
Trump pointed up to the sky and looked at the eclipse a couple of times with his naked eyes.
In this tweet from ABC, you can hear someone yell "don't look!"
I guess Fox and Friends forgot to do a segment reminding the president directly to not look at the eclipse without protection for his eyes this morning.
You know he's lost without them.
