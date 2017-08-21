Amid Shouts Of 'Don't Look' Trump Looks At The Eclipse Without Protective Glasses

By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
up

ABC News was filming the president and Melania during the solar eclipse of the sun when a weird thing happened.

Trump pointed up to the sky and looked at the eclipse a couple of times with his naked eyes.

In this tweet from ABC, you can hear someone yell "don't look!"

I guess Fox and Friends forgot to do a segment reminding the president directly to not look at the eclipse without protection for his eyes this morning.

You know he's lost without them.


