Amid Shouts Of 'Don't Look' Trump Looks At The Eclipse Without Protective Glasses

ABC News was filming the president and Melania during the solar eclipse of the sun when a weird thing happened.

Trump pointed up to the sky and looked at the eclipse a couple of times with his naked eyes.

In this tweet from ABC, you can hear someone yell "don't look!"

Someone shouts "don't look" when Pres. Trump glances at the sky without eclipse glasses as the solar eclipse passes over Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/TtyfpQYvmr — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 21, 2017

I guess Fox and Friends forgot to do a segment reminding the president directly to not look at the eclipse without protection for his eyes this morning.

You know he's lost without them.