Tucker Carlson: Trump Looking At Sun 'Most Impressive Thing Any President Has Ever Done'

When Donald Trump looked up at the eclipse without his glasses today, he told everyone watching he doesn't believe in science.

He also told them he was a complete fool who thinks he's immortal. It was a terrible example, it was impulsive, childish, and ridiculous.

Unless....you're Tucker Carlson. While teasing his reports tonight, Tucker gushed over Trump.

"Even the president saw [the eclipse], but in a move that is not a complete surprise, he looked at the sun without any glasses, perhaps the most impressive thing any president has done."

He said that. He really did. And in so saying, he chose to gaslight his audience, to treat them like they're idiots for listening to scientists who know that if you look directly at the sun, you can destroy your eyes.

This isn't unsettled science. This happens. And Tucker Carlson was impressed.

Can we get the teenagers off television and put adults on instead? In the White House, too.